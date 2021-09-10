Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lavone Kimery
FUNERAL HOME
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue
Neoga, IL

Mary Lavone Kimery

MATTOON - Mary Lavone Kimery, 86, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 3:50 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the family c/o James Kimery, 808 Edgar, Mattoon, IL 61938.

A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday September 10, 2021 in the Branchside Cemetery in Gays, IL.

Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Branchside Cemetery
N 2nd Street, Gays, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m so sorry to hear about your death. You are a dear friend to me. You will forever be missed. Sending my deepest sympathy to your family. God bless you and Rest In Peace .
Jeannie Livingston
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results