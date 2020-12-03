Mary Lou Matthews

Oct. 6, 1935 - Nov. 29, 2020

MATTOON - Mary Lou Matthews of Mattoon, IL passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born October 6, 1935 in Cumberland County, IL the daughter of William and Mary Ellen (Music) McCollum. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice.

In accordance with her wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is assisting the family.