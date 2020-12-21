Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jo Montgomery
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Brimfield High School
FUNERAL HOME
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL

Mary Jo Montgomery

Dec. 11, 1960 - Dec. 17, 2020

EAST PEORIA - Mary Jo Montgomery, 60, of East Peoria, IL died at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born on December 11, 1960 in Peoria, IL to Robert and Mary Emerick Short.

Surviving is her mother, Mary Short of Peoria, IL; two children: Penny (Brad) Womacks of Champaign, IL and Clayton Montgomery (Meghan Frost) of Pesotum, IL; one granddaughter, Elsa Jolee Womacks of Champaign, IL, one brother, Steve (Bonnie) Short of Brimfield, IL; two sisters: Theresa (Dean) Anderson of Eureka, IL and Janet (George) Stenger of Brimfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Jo obtained her bachelor's degree and her master's degree from Eastern Illinois University and was a great basketball player at Brimfield High School, #21. She enjoyed writing, gardening and doing pottery. She was also a self- taught piano player and enjoyed fishing and vacationing in Minnesota. She also was a Tennessee Squire.

She worked at Eastern Illinois University for over 25 years where she was an Administrative Aide with the School of Technology. She later worked at University of Illinois College of Medicine – Peoria, as a Business Administration Associate for the OB/GYN Department. She retired in 2019.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Jo's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.