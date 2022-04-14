Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Mary "Maxine" Sublette
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
Mary "Maxine" Sublette

Oct. 5, 1926 - April 11, 2022

CHATHAM - Mary "Maxine" Sublette, 95, of Chatham, formally Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family.

Maxine was born on October 5, 1926, to Don Haddock and Esther (Rothrock) Haddock in Diona, IL. She married James Clifford Sublette on September 6, 1948, in Corinth, MS; he preceded her in death in 2003, and they had two daughters.

Maxine graduated from Charleston High School in 1944. She was a full-time home maker. Jim never wanted Maxine to work outside the home, not even in the yard for fear of her getting hurt. He wanted her to stay home and take care of their daughters. She did that with lots of love and kindness and taught them the love of God. Maxine was a member of First Baptist Church, Charleston, IL.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Sue; brother, Roe (Norma) Haddock; infant brother; stepmother, Madeline Haddock; step brother-in-law, Richard Sherman; brother-in-law, Jack Sublette.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Jeri Lynn Knaus of Chatham; two grandchildren: Jason (Chris) Benge of University City, MO, and Kylie (David) Young of Chatham, IL; three great-grandchildren: Laila, Laikn and Briggs.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony:

Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 15, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel - 2330 Shawnee Dr, Charleston, IL. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Tom Sherman officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church 2800 University Dr, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr. , Charleston, IL
Apr
15
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr. , Charleston, IL
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
