Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary F. Wiley
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Mary F. Wiley

Jan. 20, 1957 - Sept. 8, 2021

MATTOON - Mary F. Wiley, age 64, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 11:00 PM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her residence in Mattoon, IL.

A private family funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Humboldt Cemetery in Humboldt, IL.

Mary was born on January 20, 1957, in Oakland, IL to the late Marion M. and Georgia B. (Bryant) Combs. She married Richard "Rick" L. Wiley on April 25, 1996, at Fort Zachary State Beach in Key West, FL; he survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. She is also survived by two brothers: Dale Combs and wife Lynn of Arcola, IL and Ken Combs and wife Mary of Lafayette, IN; mother-in-law Barbara Wiley of Mattoon, IL; sister-in-law Janis Andres and husband Jim of Moore Haven, FL.

Mary was employed at RR Donnelley in Mattoon, IL where she retired after thirty-seven years of dedicated service. She enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles with her husband Rick, and frequenting flea markets and antique shows. For more than thirty years Mary and Rick created warm memories while traveling to their vacation home in the Florida Keys.

Shy, and humble in demeanor, it was always a treat when Mary showcased her special talent of playing the piano. They did not make a sweeter or kinder person than Mary she truly was one of a kind.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.