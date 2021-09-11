Mary F. Wiley

Jan. 20, 1957 - Sept. 8, 2021

MATTOON - Mary F. Wiley, age 64, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 11:00 PM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her residence in Mattoon, IL.

A private family funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Humboldt Cemetery in Humboldt, IL.

Mary was born on January 20, 1957, in Oakland, IL to the late Marion M. and Georgia B. (Bryant) Combs. She married Richard "Rick" L. Wiley on April 25, 1996, at Fort Zachary State Beach in Key West, FL; he survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. She is also survived by two brothers: Dale Combs and wife Lynn of Arcola, IL and Ken Combs and wife Mary of Lafayette, IN; mother-in-law Barbara Wiley of Mattoon, IL; sister-in-law Janis Andres and husband Jim of Moore Haven, FL.

Mary was employed at RR Donnelley in Mattoon, IL where she retired after thirty-seven years of dedicated service. She enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles with her husband Rick, and frequenting flea markets and antique shows. For more than thirty years Mary and Rick created warm memories while traveling to their vacation home in the Florida Keys.

Shy, and humble in demeanor, it was always a treat when Mary showcased her special talent of playing the piano. They did not make a sweeter or kinder person than Mary she truly was one of a kind.

