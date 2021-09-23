Matthew Scott Peters

Oct. 16, 1969 - Sept. 17, 2021

MATTOON - Matthew Scott Peters, age 51, of Mattoon passed away at 4:09 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial services with Military Rites honoring his life will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor J. Kent Kroencke officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.

Matthew was born on October 16, 1969 in Paris, IL the son of James Peters and Lorene "Reenie" Miller. He married Crystol (Poorman) Peters on June 10, 2006. She survives.

Survivors include daughters: Zoie Peters of Urbana, IL, Chelsey (Nathan) Foltz of Tennessee, and son, Cameron Valdez of Mattoon; grandchildren: Avia, Amelia, Aryah, and Lucien; a sister, Amy (Sean) Flynn of Effingham, IL; nieces: Bayleigh and Cassidy Flynn, and a nephew, Donovan Flynn.

Matthew was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassandra "Cassy" Ramey; his parents; nephew, Connor Flynn; his grandparents; and a special grandpa, Brick Peters.

Matthew loved playing with his grandchildren, who knew him as "Grumpy". He enjoyed 70's music, Sci-Fi movies, the Chicago Cubs and Bears, politics, and history; he could talk for hours on these subjects. Matthew loved to laugh and always thought he was the funniest in the room. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially attending Comicon. Matthew was often the loudest in the room and loved an audience. Matthew was a great big brother, and he was the best and worst friend. He will be greatly missed.

