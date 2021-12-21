Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Max Vernon Finney
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Max Vernon Finney

Oct. 8, 1941 - Dec. 17, 2021

SPRING HILL, Tennessee - Max Vernon Finney, 80, of Spring Hill, TN formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:58 P.M. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00-Noon on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Casey White Oak Church of God, 3305 E 1000 Road, Casey, IL. Pastor Brian Miller will officiate. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Martinsville American Legion and the Casey VFW will be held in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Martinsville, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to service time on Wednesday at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Max was born on October 8, 1941, in Casey, IL. He was a son of Kenneth Merle and Mildred Ione (Hackney) Finney. He married Elaine Nash on June 18, 1961, in Martinsville, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; two children: Terri Eastin and her husband Jim of Franklin, TN and Doug Finney and his wife Laura of Findlay, OH; foreign exchange students, Ivonne Salgado de Benitez and her husband Andres of Quito, Ecuador and Jeverson Reichow and his wife Elenice Sais of Crisiuma, Brazil; three granddaughters: Rachel Rengering and her husband Jerry of Chapin, SC, Jillian Womack and her husband Myles of Franklin, TN and Rebecca Finney and her husband Alec Brown of Franklin, TN; four great-grandchildren: Audrey and Cooper Rengering and Mitchell and Julia Womack; three siblings: Mary Tipsword of Decatur, IL, Ray Finney and his wife Sharon of Casey, IL and Bruce Finney of Hobe Sound, FL and two sisters-in-law: Marcella Finney of Casey, IL and Doris Finney of Westfield, IL.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mildred Finney; siblings: Lois Finney, Charles Finney, Esther Wagner and her husband Raymond and Dean Finney; brother-in-law, Lum Tipsword and a sister-in-law, Martha Finney.

Max was a 1959 graduate of Casey High School. He served his country in the Army Reserves.

He worked in maintenance at General Electric in Mattoon and retired in 2002 with over 30 years of service. He also drove a school bus for the Mattoon School District for many years.

Max and Elaine attended the Winebrenner Church of God in Mattoon, IL, the Crossover Church in Mattoon, IL and most recently The Bridge in Spring Hill, TN.

Max sang in the Finney Brother's Quartet for over 30 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but especially his grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research or Camp Maranatha – Ramsey, IL.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Casey White Oak Church of God
3305 E 1000 Road, Casey, IL
Dec
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Casey White Oak Church of God
3305 E 1000 Road, Casey, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I was so sorry to read this! Max was such a joyous, lovely man.
Bobbi Kingery
December 25, 2021
Elaine & family, Mary & I were sad to hear of the passing of Max. He will be missed by everyone he ever came in contact with. We know he is now singing with the choir of Jesus. We are praying for the family and wish we could have been there for the funeral. Love you, Dale & Mary Hunt
Dale Hunt
December 23, 2021
Elaine, I am so sorry to hear of Max's passing. Praying for you and your family.
Lorinda Procell
December 23, 2021
Loved to hear the Finney Brothers quartet any chance I got. Loved the family! My sincere sympathy to the family in their loss. The "Great Comforter" will never leave you alone. ! Glenna and Tom
Glenna Hiett
Friend
December 22, 2021
So sad to hear of Max´s passing. Praise God he is singing in the Heavenly choir now.
Charlotte Norris
Other
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Max was a wonderful man.
Shirley Davis
Friend
December 21, 2021
So Sorry I Like him good MAN.Sincerely Love Rickshook
Rickshook
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results