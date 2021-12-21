Max Vernon Finney

Oct. 8, 1941 - Dec. 17, 2021

SPRING HILL, Tennessee - Max Vernon Finney, 80, of Spring Hill, TN formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:58 P.M. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00-Noon on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Casey White Oak Church of God, 3305 E 1000 Road, Casey, IL. Pastor Brian Miller will officiate. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Martinsville American Legion and the Casey VFW will be held in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Martinsville, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to service time on Wednesday at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Max was born on October 8, 1941, in Casey, IL. He was a son of Kenneth Merle and Mildred Ione (Hackney) Finney. He married Elaine Nash on June 18, 1961, in Martinsville, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; two children: Terri Eastin and her husband Jim of Franklin, TN and Doug Finney and his wife Laura of Findlay, OH; foreign exchange students, Ivonne Salgado de Benitez and her husband Andres of Quito, Ecuador and Jeverson Reichow and his wife Elenice Sais of Crisiuma, Brazil; three granddaughters: Rachel Rengering and her husband Jerry of Chapin, SC, Jillian Womack and her husband Myles of Franklin, TN and Rebecca Finney and her husband Alec Brown of Franklin, TN; four great-grandchildren: Audrey and Cooper Rengering and Mitchell and Julia Womack; three siblings: Mary Tipsword of Decatur, IL, Ray Finney and his wife Sharon of Casey, IL and Bruce Finney of Hobe Sound, FL and two sisters-in-law: Marcella Finney of Casey, IL and Doris Finney of Westfield, IL.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mildred Finney; siblings: Lois Finney, Charles Finney, Esther Wagner and her husband Raymond and Dean Finney; brother-in-law, Lum Tipsword and a sister-in-law, Martha Finney.

Max was a 1959 graduate of Casey High School. He served his country in the Army Reserves.

He worked in maintenance at General Electric in Mattoon and retired in 2002 with over 30 years of service. He also drove a school bus for the Mattoon School District for many years.

Max and Elaine attended the Winebrenner Church of God in Mattoon, IL, the Crossover Church in Mattoon, IL and most recently The Bridge in Spring Hill, TN.

Max sang in the Finney Brother's Quartet for over 30 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but especially his grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research or Camp Maranatha – Ramsey, IL.