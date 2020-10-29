Maxine Chapin

August 28, 1923 - Oct. 26, 2020

MATTOON - Maxine Ethel (Mayhew) Chapin, age 97, of Mattoon went to live with the angels on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Copper Creek Cottages.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Dickinson officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Maxine was born on August 28, 1923 the daughter of Charles Arthur and Bessie Lee (Wilson) Mayhew. She was the youngest of her siblings, Ellsworth, Robert, Wayne and Martha Lenherr, all deceased.

Born in Coles County, IL, Maxine married Ray Baughman in January 1943. She was then wed to William H. Bell in December of 1947. William passed away in October of 1968. Robert F. Chapin entered Maxine's life, and they were married in March of 1976. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Survivors include her sons: William H. Bell II of Mattoon, IL, James A. (Joyce) Bell of Mattoon, IL, Steven F. (Cinda) Bell of Bridgeport, IL and Douglas W. Bell of Mattoon, IL; step-son, Mark R. (Angela) Chapin of Missouri; three step-daughters: Carol A. (Tim) Forlow of Indiana, Deborah Graham of California and Janice M. (Robert) Strawser of Illinois; grandchildren: Todd (Susan) Baughman, Matt (Stephanie) Baughman, Jake Baughman, Valerie Sherrer, Mark (Brenda) Bell, Wyatt Bell, Lea-Ann (Erv) Domanski, Cooper (Beverly) Bell, Mary-Grace (Seth) Carlson and Jonathon Bell; 15 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husbands and siblings, Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Baughman; daughters-in-law: Jill Bell, Andy Bell and Colleen Baughman; grandson, Brian Baughman.

Maxine had a love for music, gardening, and writing poetry with her husband, Bob. She led a very active life. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Mattoon and attended the Champion Sunday School Class for many years. She belonged to the Ambraw China Paint Club, the National Doll Artists, Moose Lodge, the Mary Circle, the GAG Club, Tops, the leader of the Crafts Club of Amber Glades Estates, and a member of the Red Hat Society in Florida where she had resided with Robert from 1990 through 2003. There, she was known as "The Rose Lady."

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to The Mary Circle at the First United Methodist Church of Mattoon.