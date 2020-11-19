Michael Lee Brunson

Dec. 8, 1953 - Nov. 16, 2020

MATTOON - Michael "Griff" Lee Brunson, age 66, of Mattoon passed away at 2:07 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Harold Hopgood officiating. Per Michael's wishes, please observe all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Michael was born on December 8, 1953 in Mattoon the son of Otis Glenn and Bernadine (Zike) Brunson. He married Patricia Douglas on May 25, 1979. She survives.

Other survivors include his sons: Cole Brunson and Christopher Brunson; grandson, Max; brother, Glenn (Bonnie) Brunson; stepbrother, David McLain; stepsisters: Sharyl King and Pat O'Day; stepfather, Gene (Ruth) McLain. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken McLain; and daughter-in-law, Kristen Lane-Brunson.

Michael worked and retired from Ameren after 26 years of service. He had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and was an avid motorcycle rider. This passion grew into a love for restoring antique motorcycles. Michael was Co-Founder of Pranksters MC. He was a member of HOG, ABATE Liberty Chapter, Antique Motorcycle Club of America, 32nd Degree Mason, Mattoon Mason Lodge, Valley of Danville Scottish Rite, Ainad Shriner and the Corn Belt Shrine Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 or Lincolnland Hospice, 1004 Health Center Drive Suite 2, Mattoon, IL 61938. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Lincolnland Hospice for their genuine and compassionate care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.