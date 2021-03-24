Menu
Michael Len Thompson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Michael Len Thompson

Sept. 3, 1951 - Feb. 24, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Michael Len Thompson, 69, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away on February 24, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., March 28, 2021 at Beals Cemetery, Trilla, IL. Officiating is Brad Brown of Family Worship Center.

Michael was born September 3, 1951 in Lerna, IL. Son of Cleo and Myrtle (Morgan) Thompson.

He is survived by two sons: Brandon (Holly) Thompson of Charleston, IL, Brenton (Linda) Thompson of Sacramento, CA; three grandchildren: Brittany Thompson of Homer, IL, Ally and Austin Thompson of Charleston, IL; one sister, Sandra (Thompson) Campbell of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Lowell (Judy) Thompson of Charleston, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Gerald (Gabby) and Dale Thompson; one sister, Phyllis Norris.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Beals Cemetery
Trilla, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss.Prayer for the family.
Cherryll Smith Tague
March 29, 2021
Condolences and Prayers for the family
Greg & Ann Dickey
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. Lots of great memories growing up in Lerna.
Jerry and Vicki Starwalt
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss... Mike was a very kind and compassionate man... I looked at him as a good friend and a humble individual...
Tonya Tinsman-David
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your families loss. I always thought a lot of Mike. Super nice guy!
Rex Dukeman
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the Thompson family
Robert E Leonard
March 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Bob and Carol Appetson
March 24, 2021
