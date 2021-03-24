Michael Len Thompson

Sept. 3, 1951 - Feb. 24, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Michael Len Thompson, 69, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away on February 24, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., March 28, 2021 at Beals Cemetery, Trilla, IL. Officiating is Brad Brown of Family Worship Center.

Michael was born September 3, 1951 in Lerna, IL. Son of Cleo and Myrtle (Morgan) Thompson.

He is survived by two sons: Brandon (Holly) Thompson of Charleston, IL, Brenton (Linda) Thompson of Sacramento, CA; three grandchildren: Brittany Thompson of Homer, IL, Ally and Austin Thompson of Charleston, IL; one sister, Sandra (Thompson) Campbell of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Lowell (Judy) Thompson of Charleston, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Gerald (Gabby) and Dale Thompson; one sister, Phyllis Norris.