Michelle Beth "Mickey" Hrvol
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Michelle Beth "Mickey" Hrvol

June 1, 1967 - June 10, 2021

SULLIVAN - Michelle Beth "Mickey" Hrvol, 54, of Tower, MN, formerly of Sullivan, passed away, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth, MN.

Private family services will be held at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Mickey was born June 1, 1967, in Mattoon; the daughter of Robert Dale and Mary Elizabeth (Ground) Sims. She married Paul Michael Hrvol, Jr. on December 21, 1990, in Sullivan; he survives. Mickey enjoyed the outdoors, camping, spending time with her family and watching her sons play in sports. She was a die-hard fan of the Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis Colts. Mickey spent the last few years living out her dream of being a resort owner in Minnesota at Glenmore Resort in Tower, MN.

She is survived by her parents, Bob and Mary Sims of Sullivan; husband, Paul Michael Hrvol, Jr. of Tower, MN; sons: Paul (Hannah Stalvey) Hrvol, III of Leland, NC, and Zachary Hrvol of Tower, MN; sister, Tina (Bill) Henning of Imperial, MO.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Rogers.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Mickey will live with us all in spirit, in our minds, and forever in our hearts.
O'Halloran and Ballinger
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results