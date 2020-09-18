Mildred Ballsrud

Aug. 22, 1923 - Sept. 15, 2020

MONTICELLO - Mildred Ballsrud, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

She was born on August 22, 1923 in Columbus, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Rosetta (Rose) Schoengrund and the youngest of six children. She started school at the age of five in a one-room schoolhouse and was involved in education for the next 60 years of her life. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, with majors in Mathematics and English and earned her masters degree at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, Illinois. Mildred started her 35-year math-teaching career at Horicon, Wisconsin, then taught in Columbia, Missouri and taught her last 25 years at Charleston High School, Charleston, Illinois. She sponsored the National Honor Society and Math Club where her students earned many honors in Geometry at the state contest. The Illinois Math and Science Academy honored her for Excellence in Teaching the year she retired.

Mildred met her husband, Wesley Ballsrud, at Whitewater. They were married on October 3, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois and enjoyed 67 years of marriage before his death in 2009. She is survived by five children (Jim (Jean) Ballsrud of Monticello, Illinois, Beth (Kirk Wolff) of Carmel, Indiana, Bob (Wendy) Ballsrud of Glendale, Missouri, Patti (Tom Rymarz) of Bartlett, Illinois and Dave (Kris) Ballsrud of Grapevine, Texas and eleven grandchildren (Bob (Jenny) Ballsrud, Kathy (Brian Sowinski), Karin (Alan Alvarez), Kent (Mary) Wolff, Rob (Ali) Wolff, Whitney (Kevin Coombs), Natalie Ballsrud, Phil (Justine) Rymarz, Jill (Matt Weber), Nick (Bailey) Ballsrud, and Jake Ballsrud). Mildred has ten great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Rose, daughter-in-law Jean Ballsrud, her parents, a brother and four sisters.

Mildred was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and volunteered in the church office for 18 years. She was a member of PEO, Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and sophomore class sponsor. She loved to read and travel. She and Wes visited all 50 states, many European countries, Turkey and much of Canada. She liked to write poetry for family occasions and at the age of 80, wrote her memoirs. Mildred was an avid sports fan and loved attending the sporting events her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participated in. She was known for her applesauce, pies and strawberry jam. But most of all, she loved her family.

A private funeral will be held for family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston, Illinois. Memorials may be made in her name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Ave., Charleston, Illinois 61920. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.