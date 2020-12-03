Nancy A. Hesler

Feb. 15, 1931 - Nov. 17, 2020

CHARLESTON - Nancy A. Hesler, 89, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, at her Arbor Rose of Charleston residence. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Her Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston, with Father Braden Maher presiding. Her Graveside Committal Service will follow at Harmony Cemetery located north of Greenup, IL. To protect everyone, the family requests that masks be worn and physical distancing guidelines be followed.

Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or the Charleston Public Library and may be left at the Memorial Mass or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Nancy was born February 15, 1931 in Charleston, daughter of the late Ernest W. and Pauline (Martin) Inyart. She married Kenneth E. Hesler on December 22, 1951 at the St. Charles Borromeo Church Rectory in Charleston. They were blessed with almost 68 years of marriage prior to his death on November 24, 2019. Ken and Nancy had one daughter, Denise of Ballwin, MO. She survives. Also surviving at the time of her death was her brother, Robert Inyart of Charleston; her sister's husband, Stan Namovicz, of Takoma Park, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters: Helen Ernestine Inyart of Charleston and Gene Inyart Namovicz of Takoma Park, MD, and by her brother's wife, Elizabeth Inyart of Charleston.

Nancy graduated from Eastern Illinois State College in 1952 and taught home economics and general science in the Edgar and Cumberland County high schools until her daughter, Denise was born in 1958. A lifetime parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Nancy was an active volunteer in the Church. She also enjoyed genealogy, reading and travel.

Nancy will be missed by all who knew her and were touched in different ways by her kindness, her acts, her words, and her spark. Her life was diminished in her last three years by a struggle with Alzheimers but her spirit and smile were always present through her final days.

