Nancy C. Donley
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Nancy C. (Branson) Donley

Nov. 26, 1937 - Dec. 14, 2020

MATTOON - Nancy C. (Branson) Donley, age 83, of Mattoon passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Nancy was born on November 26, 1937 in Mattoon the daughter of Jack and Irene (Jones) Branson. She married Paul "Beef" Donley in 1959. He survives.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters: Kelly (Tom) Burwell of Urbana, IL, Debra Ingold of Urbana, IL and Lisa (Annie) Wheeler of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Dana (Clarrisa) of Rantoul, IL, John Paul (Rhiannon) Miller of Urbana, IL, Sarah (Chad) Daniel of Dewey, IL and Abby Ingold of Rantoul, IL; great-grandchildren: Zoey Daniel, Jordan Shinneman, Serling Miller, Paisley Shinneman and Logan Daniel; brother, Joe Branson of Salt Lake City UT; special friends: Madonna Collinsworth of Mattoon, IL, Corrine (Rene) Edwards of St. Elmo, IL and Nancy and David George of Camargo, IL.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tod Donley; brother, Jack Branson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Branson; and brother-in-law, Don Donley.

Nancy was a bus driver for children with special needs and later worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance for several years before her retirement. Nancy loved traveling to Florida in the winter months. She enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift stores. Nancy was very talented at quilting, crafting, spinning, knitting, sewing; creating many items over the years from "sheep to sweater." Most of all, Nancy cherished spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education, 5837 Park Drive, Charleston, IL 61920 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
Prayers for family of a loving beautiful lady. We were neighbors on 19th Street in Mattoon growing up. When they moved north when kids were little loaded stuff in our old farm truck. We were young and fearless. So many good memories.
Kay Kennedy Hendrix
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. Thoughts and prayer for her family.
Connie Donley
December 17, 2020
