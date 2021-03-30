Menu
Nancy Halsey
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Nancy Halsey

March 25, 1950 - March 27, 2021

MATTOON – Nancy L. Halsey, 71, of Mattoon, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at SBLHC.

Her visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home.

Nancy was born March 25, 1950 at Mattoon, daughter of Luther and Louise (Ervin) Guiher. She married Robert Alan Halsey, March 14, 1992 at Charleston: he survives. Also surviving are their children: Tina Brown, Michelle (George) Preuser, Mickey (Lisa) Rueff, Sarah (Huston) Bailey, Alan (Tiffany) Halsey, and Mike (Mary) Halsey; one sister, Sandy (Ed) Goad, as well as twenty-five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy was a long-time employee of Walmart Bakery. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue, Charleston, IL
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
Nancy and I were childhood friends, having lived across the street from each other on Champaign Avenue until my family moved away. Nancy was always so sweet. I will always remember her. May she rest in peace.
Lana Smith Fuller
March 30, 2021
