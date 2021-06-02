Norma Jean Clinton

March 24, 1934 - May 30, 2021

MATTOON - Norma Jean Clinton, age 87, of Mattoon passed away at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on May, 30, 2021 at 9:50 a.m.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Ricky Ferguson officiating. Burial will take place at Drummond Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Norma was born on March 24, 1934 in Mattoon the daughter of Clarence and Edith White. She married William P. Clinton in 1950. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include daughters: Cheryl (Michael) Faught of Mattoon, IL, Darla (Darrell) Truelove of Atlanta, GA; sons: Joseph A. (Barbara) Clinton of Effingham, IL, William (Linda) Clinton jr. of Newton; eight siblings: Barbara, Phyliss, Pearl, Joyce, Jerry, George, Larry, Terry; thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by two brothers: Bert and Stanley; three sisters: Eleanor, Dorothy, and Kay; one daughter, Candace; and one granddaughter, Lisa.

Norma worked for Brown Shoe Company in Mattoon and Fedders in Effingham. She was a member of the Baptist church and enjoyed having bible study in her home. Norma loved playing bingo and time spent working in her garden. She looked forward to all family gatherings and any chance to spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to VFW Ladies Auxiliary #4325.