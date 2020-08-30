Norma J. Edwards

Sept. 6, 1928 - Aug. 26, 2020

MATTOON - Norma J. Edwards, age 91 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 7:25 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at The Arthur Home in Arthur, Illinois.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Zion Hill Cemetery. The visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.

Norma was born on September 6, 1928 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Frank and Irene (Leffler) French, Jr. She married Donald Glen Sorensen; he preceded her in death. She later married Darrel M. Edwards on August 5, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada; he passed away on August 8, 2010. She is survived by four children: Karen Temples of Oakland, Illinois; Kathy Slater and husband Tom of Cooks Mills, Illinois; Steve Sorensen and wife Lynea of Scottsdale, Arizona; Pam Jordan and husband Jim of Mattoon, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one brother, John "Bud" French and wife Judy of Mattoon, Illinois; and one sister, Donna L. Warrem of Mattoon, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her dear grandmother, Minnie Mae French, who raised her during the Great Depression; and one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Jade.

Norma served as the Executive Director for Lincolnland Visiting Nurses Private Duty Program. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, Illinois, and social member of the Mattoon Eagles Lodge, Mattoon Moose Lodge, and Mattoon Golf and Country Club. After her retirement, she enjoyed golfing, traveling, reading, visiting with friends but most importantly, spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved them dearly and they will miss her greatly.

Memorials in Norma's honor may be made to Mattoon Area Family YMCA, 221 N 16th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938, Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Avenue, Champaign, Illinois 61821, or Arthur Home, 423 Eberhardt, Illinois 61911.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor.