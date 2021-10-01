Menu
Norma E. Mineo
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Norma E. Mineo

Jan. 9, 1927 - Sept. 16, 2021

NAPLES, FL – Norma E. Mineo, age 94 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Charleston, entered her heavenly home on September 16, 2021. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held in Charleston at a later time. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Norma was born in Diona, Illinois on January 9, 1927, and was a daughter of John Riley and Nora Ethel (Stewart) Closson. She was a 1944 graduate of Charleston High School and a retiree of Moore Business Forms in Charleston. Norma was a faithful member of Old State Road Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Charleston and a member of the Charleston VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Toni (Pearson) Trumper of Naples, Florida, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Mineo; a stepson, Gordon Mineo; and a granddaughter.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Norma's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
