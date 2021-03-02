Menu
Oren G. Lockhart
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Oren G. Lockhart

July 29, 1950 - Feb. 28, 2021

SKYLINE SPRINGS - Oren G. Lockhart, 70, of Skyline Springs, IL passed away at 12:41 A.M. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Private memorial services will be held at the Fields Church in Mattoon, IL. Pastor Travis Spencer will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Oren was born on July 29, 1950 in Rantoul, IL. He was the son of Flores Edwin and Dorothy June (Ford) Lockhart. He married Gina Elaine Davis on May 2, 2002 in Gatlinburg, TN.

Oren is survived by his wife, Gina; two daughters: Erin Spurgeon and her husband Ronnie of Mattoon, IL and Andrea Gilbert and her husband Shane of Mahomet, IL; two stepdaughters: Shonnie Booker of Charleston, IL and Sophie Overton and her husband Cody of Mattoon, IL; eight grandchildren: Dylan, Aidan and Jackson Spurgeon, Madelyn, Mitchell and Ava Gilbert and Lilly and Brooks Overton and one stepsister, Janie McGraw and her husband Lloyd of Miamisburg, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Oren was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served in the Army National Guard.

He attended The Fields Church in Mattoon, IL, he was currently serving as Commander of the Mattoon American Legion Post 88. Oren was also a member of the Trident Foundation and he was a founding member of the Coles County Dive Team.

Oren began serving the city of Mattoon as a firefighter on January 16, 1973. He moved up through the ranks of driver, captain, chief and director of fire safety before retiring on January 1, 2002.

Oren was an avid fisherman and diver. He enjoyed woodworking, beekeeping, motorcycle riding and just spending time outdoors, he especially liked hummingbirds and orioles. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Camp New Hope.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
Edwards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for comfort and peace.
Jodi Sparks
March 4, 2021
Such a special man. Many years ago he quickly responded to bring all his Diving equipment and dress in full gear on a very hot day to share with several classes of preschoolers. So sorry for your loss ~
Christi Diepholz
March 2, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences for your loss. We're cousins and it's been years since I've seen Oren, but I wanted to let you all know that you're in our thoughts and prayers.
Deborah Gillespie Carman
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for whole family. Hugs to all.
Teresa Romack
March 2, 2021
I had the privilege of serving as City Attorney for Mattoon for all of the years that Oren Lockhart was Chief of the Fire Department. I knew him in that capacity and in his work in Court House security after retirement as Chief. He was immensely respected in both of those positions. The fire department reflected his professionalism and the respect the firemen had for him as their chief all to the betterment of Mattoon.
John Hefner
March 2, 2021
So many found memories of Family Holidays , I was named after my two uncles which was Orens father God Bless and rest in peace
James Edwin Warner
March 2, 2021
Praying for all of Oren´s family during this painful time .
Michelle Brosam
March 2, 2021
