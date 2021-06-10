Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Otis E. "Gene" Blackburn
FUNERAL HOME
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue
Neoga, IL

Otis E. "Gene" Blackburn

NEOGA - Otis E. "Gene" Blackburn, age 89, of rural Neoga, IL passed away at 6:46 p.m., May 24, 2021. Memorials may be made to the "Children's Ministries" at the Grace United Methodist Church of Neoga, IL.

As per Mr. Blackburn's wishes Cremation Rites were accorded and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga, IL. Following the Memorial Service a Military Service will be conducted by the Neoga American Legion Post 458.

The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
752 Walnut Ave., Neoga, IL
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gene was Our dear neighbor for 20 years. We spent special times together in our yards, church and homes. We will miss his presence but not his spirit. Say Hi! To Sally. Love you!
Denny and Ellie
Friend
May 27, 2021
