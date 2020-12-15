Patricia "Patty" Katherine Hutchings

June 1, 1951 - Dec. 13, 2020

MATTOON - Patricia "Patty" Katherine Hutchings, age 69, of Mattoon passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, peacefully surrounded with love by her loving husband of 47 years.

A funeral mass honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. The family requests all those in attendance observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Patty was born on June 1, 1951 in Flora the daughter of Adolph and Marie (Nuxoll) Siemer. She married Gary Joe Hutchings on May 12, 1973. He survives.

Other survivors include her two children: Toby (Rachel) Hutchings of Neoga, IL and Trisha (Lane) Blickem of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Adam and Mollie Hutchings; and many other family and friends. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Adolph Siemer Jr. and Philip Siemer; and sister, Maryann Siemer.

Patty worked in retail most of her life. She was a craft coordinator at House of Fabric and assistance manager at the Shoe Department. Patty loved her family and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed talking to her customers, crafting, and painting in her free time. Most of all, Patty had a deep love for her husband Gary. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.