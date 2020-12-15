Menu
Patricia Katherine "Patty" Hutchings
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Patricia "Patty" Katherine Hutchings

June 1, 1951 - Dec. 13, 2020

MATTOON - Patricia "Patty" Katherine Hutchings, age 69, of Mattoon passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, peacefully surrounded with love by her loving husband of 47 years.

A funeral mass honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. The family requests all those in attendance observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Patty was born on June 1, 1951 in Flora the daughter of Adolph and Marie (Nuxoll) Siemer. She married Gary Joe Hutchings on May 12, 1973. He survives.

Other survivors include her two children: Toby (Rachel) Hutchings of Neoga, IL and Trisha (Lane) Blickem of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Adam and Mollie Hutchings; and many other family and friends. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Adolph Siemer Jr. and Philip Siemer; and sister, Maryann Siemer.

Patty worked in retail most of her life. She was a craft coordinator at House of Fabric and assistance manager at the Shoe Department. Patty loved her family and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed talking to her customers, crafting, and painting in her free time. Most of all, Patty had a deep love for her husband Gary. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Sympathy to all on Pat's passing..she will be missed! We had good times several years ago driving around to different towns to eat out and she would be singing to different songs in the car. I enjoyed working with her too!
Rhonda Schroeder
December 16, 2020
My deepest condolences during this most difficult time. Patty was so lucky to have such a dedicated living family. God bless you all.
Kerry Tittle
December 15, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and family. She will be missed!
Lynn McKenzie
December 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Pat's passing. My mom worked with Pat at House of Fabrics. I used to see her in the mall, such a nice lady, always cheerful and smiling.
Connie Donley
December 15, 2020
