Patricia Ann Shannon

Jan. 17, 1940 - Dec. 3, 2020

CHARLESTON – Patricia Ann Shannon, age 80 of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be no services at this time and to honor her wishes a party will be held at the Charleston Moose at a later time when it is safer for larger gatherings. A private inurnment to be attended by her family will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to the Charleston American Legion Post #93, the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388 or the Coles County Habitat for Humanity. Donations may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Pat was born January 17, 1940 in Galesburg, IL, one of three girls born to the late Harry Dale and Jeanette Elvina (Stoke) Shannon. Pat was a 1957 graduate of Charleston High School and attended Lake Land College. She honorably served her country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Following her military service, she was employed by E.I.U. as a building service worker, formerly managed Carlyle Apartments in Charleston, and worked at the Valeol plant in Arcola. She was a member of the Charleston American Legion Post #93; Charleston VFW Paul McVey Post 1592 Auxiliary, Women of the Moose Charleston Chapter #1175 and the Charleston Elks B.P.O.E. #623.

Pat's artistic ability was seen through her wonderful decorating. Her passion and love for Florida could often be witnessed through her beach and tropical themed decor. She enjoyed gardening and was a dedicated volunteer with the Coles County Habitat for Humanity. Pat embodied what it meant to be a social butterfly and always appreciated the company of others. She discovered a love for acting and enjoyed roles in the Charleston Community Theater and Charleston Alley Cat Theater productions.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Robin Lynn Woods of New Smyrna Beach, FL; two grandsons: Casey and Christopher Tozzo, both of Orange City, FL; three great-grandchildren: Vincent, Aubrey and Jaxson Tozzo; her sister, Karon Shannon Michel of Palm Springs, CA; one niece, Nicole Machado (Igor) of Orlando, FL; a great-nephew, Ian Machado and great-niece, Ella Machado, both of Orlando. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Banks and a sister, Kathy Shannon Hale.

Pat will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Pat's family.