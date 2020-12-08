Menu
Paul Duane "Sonny" Sidenstricker
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Krabel Funeral Home - Oakland
215 E Main St
Oakland, IL

Paul Duane "Sonny" Sidenstricker

Dec. 12, 1941 - Nov. 29, 2020

CHARLESTON - Paul Duane "Sonny" Sidenstricker, age 78, of Charleston, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare.

Sonny was born December 12, 1941 in Mattoon, IL to Roy Edward and Frances Inez (Neff) Sidenstricker. He married Madonna Sue Swinford on January 27, 1961, and they enjoyed almost 60 years together.

Sonny was a member of Salisbury Church. He enjoyed farming and loved being with his friends and family.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; their four children: Kathy (Kent) Conover of Arcola, IL; Kelly (Greg) Stewart of Charleston, IL; Karen (Mark) Davis of Westfield, IL; and Ted (Kristi) Sidenstricker of South Daytona, FL; two sisters: Norma (Jack) Harrell of Charleston, IL and Kay (Bill) Phipps of Charleston, IL; seventeen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Salisbury Church in Hutton. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Krabel Funeral Home - Oakland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen so very sorry. Thinking of you and Family.
Mark Heise
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sonny's passing. It was always fun to stop in there house in Hutton township when I was a crazy teen! He came from great parents as well. Even my wife wife knew Karen and Kelly before we knew each other. The Sidenstricker kids were all super nice and fun. SUE , you're one of a kind! Always great to see you at past homecoming. Again, so sorry . Sonny and you were always welcoming.ill never forget that. Its an important thing in this Burrus 's life.
Paul Steven Burrus
December 8, 2020
