Paul Duane "Sonny" Sidenstricker

Dec. 12, 1941 - Nov. 29, 2020

CHARLESTON - Paul Duane "Sonny" Sidenstricker, age 78, of Charleston, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare.

Sonny was born December 12, 1941 in Mattoon, IL to Roy Edward and Frances Inez (Neff) Sidenstricker. He married Madonna Sue Swinford on January 27, 1961, and they enjoyed almost 60 years together.

Sonny was a member of Salisbury Church. He enjoyed farming and loved being with his friends and family.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; their four children: Kathy (Kent) Conover of Arcola, IL; Kelly (Greg) Stewart of Charleston, IL; Karen (Mark) Davis of Westfield, IL; and Ted (Kristi) Sidenstricker of South Daytona, FL; two sisters: Norma (Jack) Harrell of Charleston, IL and Kay (Bill) Phipps of Charleston, IL; seventeen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Salisbury Church in Hutton. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.