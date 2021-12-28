Menu
Paul Jackson Way Sr.
ABOUT
West Allis Central High SchoolGrayslake Central High SchoolNaperville Central High SchoolCentral High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL

Paul Jackson Way Sr.

Aug. 9, 1933 - Dec. 9, 2021

CARY - Paul Jackson Way Sr., 88, of Cary, formerly of Burlington, IL, passed away at Three Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cary, with his family at his side on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

He was born August 9, 1933, in Charleston, IL, the son of George and Mary (Crail) Way. He served in the US Air Force and then graduated from Eastern Illinois University on the GI Bill. He married Charlene Miller on Feb. 24, 1953, in Charleston, and they lived there before moving to Burlington, where they raised their family.

Paul was a schoolteacher at Central School District #301, spending most of his years at Central High School, where he taught PE, Civics, Economics, History, and Driver's Ed and also coached baseball, basketball, football, and volleyball, before finishing his career teaching PE at the District #301 elementary schools. He was known for his distinctive whistle in the hallways, and he treasured his 33 years of teaching, eventually teaching the grandkids of some of his early students. He had told his kids that if God were to send him back to live life again, he'd only do it if he could be a teacher again.

Paul loved traveling and camping across the USA with his family and spent many winters in Gulf Shores, AL with Charlene after retirement. An avid golfer, Paul golfed until the age of 86. He was a member of the Burlington United Methodist Church.

Paul is survived by his children: P. Jack (Valerie) Way, Jr. of Lake Mills, WI, Randall (Debbie) Way of Hampshire, Greg (Terresa) Way of Sycamore, Chris (Sue) Way of McHenry, and Angela (JJ Porterfield) Way of Chicago; 19 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Charlene on Jan. 24, 2019; two brothers: Robert Way and James Way; and a sister, Catherine Hamilton.

The family would like to thank the staff at Three Oaks as well as Transitions Hospice for the exceptional, loving care they provided to Paul. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at the Burlington United Methodist Church (corner of Center and South Streets) in Burlington. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church and will continue Saturday prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Paul Jackson Way, Sr. Memorial, c/o PO Box 445, Hampshire, IL 60140.

Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information (847)683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Burlington United Methodist Church
corner of Center and South Streets, Burlington, IL
Jan
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Burlington United Methodist Church
IL
Fredrick Funeral Home
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Paul. He was such a kind man. I had the pleasure of taking care of both Paul and Charlene when they lived in the Charleston area. I missed them when they moved away. I pray for peace and comfort during this time.
Charlotte Norris
Friend
December 28, 2021
My condolences to family and friends. Randy, I didn't know you lost your dad in addition to your grandsons. May they all rest in peace.
Darrel Johnson
Other
December 23, 2021
Sending our sympathy to our wonderful Genoa Street neighbors. May Paul and Charlene rest in peace and may you be comforted by cherished memories.
Jim and Mary Kae O'Grady
Friend
December 23, 2021
