Paul Willenborg

Oct. 17, 1930 - Dec. 19, 2021

NEOGA - Paul Willenborg, 91 of rural Neoga, IL, passed away at 10:19 p.m., December 19, 2021, in the HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL.

Memorials may be made to the St. Michael's School Sigel, IL

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Parish Wake at 7:00 p.m. in the St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, IL, with Military Honors by the Neoga American Legion Post 458 of Neoga, Illinois.

