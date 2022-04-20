Menu
Peggy Jo Jack
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
Peggy Jo Jack

July 29, 1934 - April 16, 2022

CHARLESTON – Peggy Jo Jack, 87, of Charleston, IL, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in the Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Peg was born July 29, 1934, in Charleston, IL, the daughter of William Otis "Foxy" and Eunice Marie (Prince) Bennett. She married the love of her life Richard A. Jack on September 18, 1955, in Charleston, IL.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Tracie (Jeff) Trubey; son, Rick (Mary) Jack; two grandchildren: Devin Trubey, and Bryan Jack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William "Bill" Bennett; and two sisters: Emily Ashby, and Judy Cowan.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.
