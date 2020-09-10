Philip G. "Phil" Walk

March 30, 1962 - Sept. 7, 2020

NEOGA - Philip G. "Phil" Walk, 58, of Neoga, passed away at 7:40 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. He was born March 30, 1962 in Effingham, the son of Robert G. Sr. and Audrey (Wendt) Walk. Phil married Lori Willenborg November 22, 1997 in Sigel. He was a Fuel Sales and Delivery representative for South Central FS. Mr. Walk was member of the St. Mary Of The Assumption Church and the St. Mary Knights Of Columbus both in Neoga and a longtime 4-H leader in Cumberland County Work And Play. He enjoyed his family, the outdoors, and raising sheep. Phil is survived by his wife Lori Walk of Neoga; mother in law, Linda Willenborg of Teutopolis; children, Danielle Ruholl (Justin) of Teutopolis, Beth Cottrill of Teutopolis, Adam Walk (Michelle) of Sigel, Seth Walk (Emily) of Teutopolis, Mikaela Schultz (Austin) of Stewardson, Ellie Jo Walk of Neoga and Emmalyn Walk of Neoga; grandchildren, Logan Ruholl, Ella Tarter, Davin Ruholl, Brynlee Cottrill, Whitley Walk, Kayley Walk, Noreen Walk, Ben Walk, Kase Schultz, Lane Schultz, Raylen Schultz; brothers, Jerry Walk (Charlene) of Sigel, Bob Walk (Sharon) of Sigel, Richard Walk (Marilyn) of Teutopolis, Mark "Pete" Walk of Dieterich, Alan Walk (Ellen) of Altamont, and Jim Walk (Kelli) of Jefferson Hills, PA; sisters, Linda Cooper (Fred) of Henderson, KY, Cheryl Sligar (Twig) of Watson, Jeanne Stearns (Wayne) of Jacksonville, Julie Roepke (Jim) of Effingham, Janet Pruemer (Todd) of Golconda, and Angie Probst (Phil) of Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his parents; father in law, Rueben Willenborg; sister in law Bernice Walk; niece, Kayley Pruemer.

Memorials are suggested to Cumberland County 4-H scholarship fund.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Church in Sigel, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 p.m. with a Knights Of Columbus Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Sigel St. Michael's Cemetery.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.