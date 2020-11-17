Rachel Hale Proffitt

June 13, 1940 - Nov. 13, 2020

MATTOON - Rachel Hale Proffitt, age 80, of Mattoon passed away on November 13, 2020 at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th in Mattoon, IL on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Rachel was born on June 13, 1940 in Monroe County, KY, the daughter of Orville Hale and Dollye Burchett Hale.

Rachel is survived by her children: Tammy (Dan) Shull of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Susan (John) Doty of Mattoon, Julie (John) Fugate of Mattoon; grandchildren: Rachel , Mary, and J.C. Doty, Alicia Rauch, Colton Pettyjohn, Jessie (Chris) Condron, and Andrea Shull; great-grandchildren: Elsey, Christian, Conner, Liam; brother and sisters: Dwight (Darlene) Hale of Paducah, KY, LaVerne (Gene) Jessee of Columbia, KY, Carol (Terry) Boyer of Mattoon; sister-in-law Linda Hale of Charleston and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Darrell, Walter and Timmy Hale; sisters: JoAnn McQueen and Dana Hale.

Rachel was an independent woman who raised her three daughters by herself. At 30 she found herself single with two young children and a third on the way. She immediately completed her GED and enrolled in beauty school in Mattoon. She was a beautician for many years working in nursing homes and out of her home. She was a nurse's aide at the Cunningham Nursing Home and later became the administrator at the Cunningham Shelter Care Home. In her late forties, she returned to her first love, learning, and became an RN. She worked at area nursing homes as an RN and later Director of Nursing while also teaching in the Nursing Aide program at Lakeland Community College. She worked until her health forced her to retire.

Rachel had a creative spark, she crocheted, she made her children's clothing, doll furniture and doll houses when they were small and in later years, experimented with painting and pottery. Rachel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. She was the family story teller and loved to make people laugh. She never lost her southern accent.

She was an avid reader and loved the books by Janice Holt Giles about rural Kentucky and the series of books by Jean Auel and, of course, she loved reading her Bible. Spending time with her family brought her great joy. She enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Kentucky Wildcats, Designing Women, Everybody Loves Raymond and the Golden Girls. Rachel had a very generous heart and used her gifts to touch many lives.

The family is deeply grateful for her caregivers at Mattoon Health Center. It was her home for many years and they also became her family.

Her favorite bible verse was John 14:1-3 "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe in Me as well. In My Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and welcome you into My presence, so that you also may be where I am." We rejoice in knowing she has made it to her room in her father's house and is in his presence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be given to the First Baptist Church of Mattoon or a charity of the giver's choice.

Rachel's ashes will be spread at her birthplace in Kentucky at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.