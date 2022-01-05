Raymond Harold Pforr

March 8, 1924 - Dec. 31, 2021

MATTOON - Raymond Harold Pforr, age 97, of Mattoon, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on December 31, 2021, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Mattoon with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at First Baptist Church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Raymond was born on March 8, 1924 in Westfield, IL, the son of James Pforr and Fern (Axton) Pforr. He married Effie Elizabeth Waddell on April 30, 1955. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2020.

Survivors include sons: Kevin R. (Deborah) Pforr of Kansas, IL, Eric B. (Sherri) Pforr of Mattoon, IL, and Jeffrey J. (Laurie) Pforr of Humboldt, IL; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Pamela Melton.

Raymond was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner. He was a WWII veteran. Raymond worked on the railroad as a conductor for 38 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. Raymond had a green thumb; he enjoyed gardening flowers, especially roses and azaleas. Raymond was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved working on the 175-year-old family farm and with horses. Raymond was a hard-worker, and he loved his family. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home. Memorial donations in his honor may be given to First Baptist Church of Mattoon.