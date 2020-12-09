Raymond A. "Bud" Probst

March 31, 1925 - Dec. 7, 2020

EFFINGHAM - Raymond A. "Bud" Probst, 95, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, IL.

A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham IL. The funeral mass will be streamed live on facebook: Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Effingham, IL or on Youtube: SacredHeartEffingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham, IL. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart School-Effingham, St. Thomas School-Newton, or donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Raymond was born on March 31, 1925, in Island Grove, IL, the son of Leo and Helen (Verdeyen) Probst. He married Gertrude M. Bloemer on July 12, 1947, and she preceded him in death on October 31, 1992.

Bud was a former member and trustee of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dieterich, and a current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. He was a 4th Degree member of the Effingham Knights of Columbus #665. Bud was the owner of Probst Electric and Plumbing in Dieterich until 1986. At that time, he became the plumbing and electrical inspector for the City of Effingham until he retired in 1994. Bud volunteered many hours of his time at the "Cross at the Crossroads" and at Right to Life breakfasts. He also was a past volunteer firefighter in Dieterich. Bud enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and dancing.

Bud is survived by his children: Barbara (Dr. Edward) Hoppin of Mattoon, Joyce (Sam, deceased) Barnhart of Effingham, Fr. R. Dean Probst of Newton, Jeanne (Dan) Cunningham of Mattoon, and Douglas (Dawn) Probst of Collinsville; grandchildren: J. Scott (Rhonda) Hoppin, Pete (Christina) Hoppin, Kim Barnhart, Jay (Mary) Cunningham, Amy (Nick) Webb, Craig (Rachael) Cunningham, and Brian Probst; great-grandchildren: Sophia Hoppin, Lyla, Kai and Reese Cunningham, Jackson and Owen Webb, and Griffin and Max Cunningham; sister, Regina Figuora; and sisters-in-law, Marge Probst and Gustie Unkraut.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 45 years, Gertrude; grandson, Douglas Price Hoppin; son-in-law, Sam Barnhart; siblings, Anna Marie (Allie) Lidy, Marcella (Robert) Niebrugge, and Louis Probst; and brother-in-law, Frank Figuora.