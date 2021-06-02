Menu
Rebecca "Becky" Sullivan
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Rebecca "Becky" Sullivan

MATTOON - Rebecca "Becky" Sullivan, age 78, formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Breeze Park Lutheran Senior Services in Weldon Spring, MO.

A memorial service in her honor will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Pastor Matt Montgomery will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Jun
11
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Jun
11
Committal
Dodge Grove Cemetery
Mattoon, IL
