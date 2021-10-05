Richard "Dick" Harold Ballinger, Jr.

Nov. 12, 1954 - Sept. 20, 2021

MATTOON - Richard "Dick" Harold Ballinger Jr., age 66, of Mattoon passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 12:00 P.M. on October 9, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Rev. Dave "Toad" Baldwin officiating. Following the service, there will be a procession to Resthaven Memorial Gardens. All Harleys welcome. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Dick was born on November 12, 1954 in Coles County the son of Richard H. Ballinger Sr. and S. Juanita (Curtner) Ballinger. He married Sherri (McNeely) on August 8, 1997 in Sturgis, South Dakota. She survives.

Survivors include his sons: Richie H. Ballinger III, Blake Adam (Jennifer) Ballinger, and Levi Michael (Kelsey) Blickenstaff; grandchildren: Madeline Rose and Spencer Ballinger, and Olivia Rose Blickenstaff, and to arrive in December, Davina Rich Avelynn Ballinger; sister, Mary Alma (Jerry) Adams, and brother, David (Becky) Sumerlin Ballinger; cousin, Willy Curtner; nephews: Steve (Chere) Adams, Roley (Cheryl) Adams, Jason Garner, and David Jason Ballinger; nieces: Sara (Tom) Burton and "Sunshine" Jennifer Hunter.

Dick was preceded in death by his mother, father, aunts, and uncles.

Dick was a self-taught mechanic. When Dick was 19, he worked at JCPenney's Auto where he was known as "Dino Dick". Also, at the age of 19, "Hands" was one of the original five founding members of the Pranksters, where he served as a member for 48 years. Dick's passion was Harley-Davidson motorcycles; he loved the loud ones. He loved putting motorcycles back into original condition or as he would say, "old school." He worked for VD for Charleston Custom Cycle where he built two engines a week. In the 80's, Dick opened his own shop, Hog Heaven in Mattoon. Dick went on to work for RR Donnelley as a pressman for 26 years. In 2005, Dick also opened and owned Hands and Company Motorcycles.

"You know if God made anything better than a Harley-Davidson, he would have kept it for himself. So, you know, 'Hands' is on the ride of his life." As Dick would say, "my wife Sherri thinks God needs his ride fixed." Dick had a big heart, he loved others, and he will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.