Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Harold "Dick" Ballinger Jr.
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Richard "Dick" Harold Ballinger, Jr.

Nov. 12, 1954 - Sept. 20, 2021

MATTOON - Richard "Dick" Harold Ballinger Jr., age 66, of Mattoon passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 12:00 P.M. on October 9, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Rev. Dave "Toad" Baldwin officiating. Following the service, there will be a procession to Resthaven Memorial Gardens. All Harleys welcome. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Dick was born on November 12, 1954 in Coles County the son of Richard H. Ballinger Sr. and S. Juanita (Curtner) Ballinger. He married Sherri (McNeely) on August 8, 1997 in Sturgis, South Dakota. She survives.

Survivors include his sons: Richie H. Ballinger III, Blake Adam (Jennifer) Ballinger, and Levi Michael (Kelsey) Blickenstaff; grandchildren: Madeline Rose and Spencer Ballinger, and Olivia Rose Blickenstaff, and to arrive in December, Davina Rich Avelynn Ballinger; sister, Mary Alma (Jerry) Adams, and brother, David (Becky) Sumerlin Ballinger; cousin, Willy Curtner; nephews: Steve (Chere) Adams, Roley (Cheryl) Adams, Jason Garner, and David Jason Ballinger; nieces: Sara (Tom) Burton and "Sunshine" Jennifer Hunter.

Dick was preceded in death by his mother, father, aunts, and uncles.

Dick was a self-taught mechanic. When Dick was 19, he worked at JCPenney's Auto where he was known as "Dino Dick". Also, at the age of 19, "Hands" was one of the original five founding members of the Pranksters, where he served as a member for 48 years. Dick's passion was Harley-Davidson motorcycles; he loved the loud ones. He loved putting motorcycles back into original condition or as he would say, "old school." He worked for VD for Charleston Custom Cycle where he built two engines a week. In the 80's, Dick opened his own shop, Hog Heaven in Mattoon. Dick went on to work for RR Donnelley as a pressman for 26 years. In 2005, Dick also opened and owned Hands and Company Motorcycles.

"You know if God made anything better than a Harley-Davidson, he would have kept it for himself. So, you know, 'Hands' is on the ride of his life." As Dick would say, "my wife Sherri thinks God needs his ride fixed." Dick had a big heart, he loved others, and he will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Oct
9
Interment
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Sherrie, Tim & I are so sorry about the loss of your husband. I was in Taylorville babysitting for my grandkids from Friday after work until Sunday morning, the weekend of the visitation and funeral. Tim´s on second shift now. Our hearts go out to you, the sons, and grandkids. I´m praying for you my friend and coworker. Take care, and know God´s comfort & healing, is in his hands.
Cheryl Fosbender
October 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Nothing but good memories of him. RIP Hands..
Lori Hildebrand
October 13, 2021
Dick was a good man and if you were lucky enough to know him as a friend, you got to see just how good a person that he truly was. He will be greatly missed by all for a long time. RIP my friend!
Steve Phillips
October 12, 2021
Walt Mike Phyllis Sue Edwards
October 6, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Chris Greeson
Other
October 6, 2021
Dick and I didn't hang out that much but we knew each other.I remember him from when he was a lot younger. " PUT YOUR KNEES TOO THE BREEZE MY FRIEND AND RIDE FREE" RIP
Dan Malone
Friend
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dick´s passing,I worked with Dick for 26 years at RRD,He had great stories of his life experiences,we laughed often.He will be missed by many. My condolences to his loved ones.
Michael Ramsey
Work
October 5, 2021
I am deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of Dick. My heartfelt condolences to Sherri, Blake and Levi. Dick was one of the good guys, he will be missed by many.
Gail Romano
Other
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results