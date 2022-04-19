Richard (Dick) Harry Enslen

June 21, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2021

CHARLESTON - Richard (Dick) Harry Enslen, age 92, longtime resident of Charleston, Illinois and active parishioner of Wesley United Methodist Church, passed on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Chesterton, Indiana.

Richard was born on June 21, 1929 to Willard and Ester Enslen in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He and Shirley Gaskill were married on August 27, 1950 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was the loving father of Dan, Laura, Scott and Todd. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and his daughter, Laura. He is survived by his three sons (three daughters-in-law, one son-in-law); two nieces; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He graduated from Purdue University on June 10, 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. After working for one year in that field, he was drafted into the army where he served for two years as a corporal with the Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge from the army, he joined Johns Mansville Corporation as a chemical engineer. Among his many accomplishments were patents related to the creation of insulation board. In 1963, he became plant manager with the Celotex Corporation from which he retired in 1993.

Dick enjoyed family camping trips when his children were younger and traveling with Shirley after retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. He was committed to community service including Meals on Wheels, the Charleston Food Panty and Rotary Exchange Program.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on April 30, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston to celebrate a life well lived. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church and left at the service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

