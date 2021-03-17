Robert Edward Ballard

CHARLESTON - Robert Edward Ballard, age 90, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston.

Graveside services with Military Rites honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Robert was born on December 6, 1930 in Mattoon, Illinois the son of Harvey Lee and Opal (Selby) Ballard. He married Loretta (Henderson) on March 26, 1960. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2013.

Survivors include his son, Scott (Kimberly) Ballard; daughters: Cheryl Ballard, Rita (Gene) Reed and Ruth Elaine Johnson; grandchildren: Gina (Brent) Ritter, Angela (Trent) White, Amanda (Nick) Boles and Samantha Ballard; great-grandchildren: Austin and Tyler White, Whitney and Brandon Ritter and Gunnar and Ella Kate Boles. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Eileen Davisson and Carolyn Hortenstine; and great-grandson, Gannon Boles.

Robert served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a substation engineer for CIPS for almost 40 years until his retirement. Robert was a member of the First Christian Church of Mattoon and a former member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Masons. Robert enjoyed singing for many years with the Coles County Barbershop Quartet. He served on the original committee that organized and established the Mattoon PADS Shelter. In recent years, Robert enjoyed working puzzles. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

