Robert Easton

Sept. 27, 1939 - June 5, 2021

COAL CITY - Robert Duane Easton, age 81 of Coal City, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born September 27, 1939, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Omer O. and Inza B. (Reagin) Easton. He married his soul mate, Nancy Louise Titus, on October 19, 1968 in Mattoon. She preceded him in death on October 31, 2013 after 45 years of marriage.

He is survived by his son, Eric B. (Jenn) Easton; grandson, Bryce A. Easton; three bonus grandchildren, Jordan C. Ullrich, Logan M. Ullrich and Lillian G. Ullrich; three brothers: Harold Easton of Mattoon, IL., C. Dean (Rebecca) Easton of Bloomington, IL, William (Meriul) Easton of Hermitage, TN; two sisters, Virginia (James) Driskell of Neoga, IL, Sharon (Ronald) Dalton of Gilbert, AZ; two brothers-in-law: Terry (Barb) Titus and Mark (the late Kitty) Titus, both of Toledo, IL, and over 100 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Wendell Easton and Kenneth Easton; three sisters: Margaret Cox, Charlotte Lawyer and Marilyn Janes; four brothers-in-law: Elmer Ground, Ralph Cox, Wayne Janes and Howard Lawyer; and three sisters-in-law: Olive Easton, Hazel Easton and Wanda Easton.

Bob graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 1958. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne, 12 Special Forces Group as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War Era. He was a member of the American Legion.

Bob was employed as a Union Electrician and a proud member of the IBEW Local # 176 for over 50 years. He was known for his love of cars, especially Jaguars. He operated a powder coating business, DBL EE Powder Coating, which later became a hobby. If you knew Bob, you know he couldn't sit still. He always had a project, whether it was working on his 48 Jaguars or attending local swap meets.

Bob was a member of Mattoon Lodge # 260 and the Danville Consistory. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was also a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. He was also known as "TREBOR THE GREAT", performing a magic show at many family reunions and birthday parties.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Morris Hospital ICU Staff.

Memorials contributions in Bob's name may be directed to the family for later distribution.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Ferrari Funeral Chapel, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, 720 Monroe Avenue, Charleston, IL. 61920, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Tippett Cemetery in Toledo, Illinois, where Bob will be laid to rest next to his wife, Nancy.

Pallbearers will be John R. Riley, George Boltz, Michael Milne, Collin Shook, Jordan Ullrich and Mark Davis.

Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City was entrusted with arrangements.