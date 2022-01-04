Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Robert Franklin Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Robert Franklin Edwards

June 17, 1929 - Dec. 30, 2021

MATTOON - Robert Franklin "Frank" Edwards, age 92, of Mattoon, passed away at 11:24 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Herzberg officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Frank was born on June 17, 1929 outside of Shelbyville, IL, in Shelby County the son of Horace Edwards and Mabel (Boyd) Edwards. He was married to Ruth Elizabeth (Morris) for 63 years. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children: Marsha (Jim) Lynch, Jack (Carol) Edwards, and Jerry (Karin) Edwards; grandchildren: Heidi (Travis) Boeser, Nicki (Chris) Whitley, Collin Lynch, Matthew (Natalie) Edwards, and Diane (fiance Steven) Edwards; great-grandchildren: Greenlee, Jillian, Erin, Olivia, Anna, and Lorelei Boeser, Nolan, Charlotte, and Evelyn Edwards, and Briggs Whitley; and his siblings: Betty Alewine, Billy "Bill" Edwards, Jimmie "Jim" (Beulah "Duke") Edwards, and Roger Edwards.

Frank was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald "Doc" Edwards; and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Miller) Edwards.

Frank graduated from Windsor High School. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he started working at International Harvester in Mattoon, IL, as a mechanic and then went to work for Lovelace Trucking, located in Mattoon, as a truck driver where he eventually retired. A lot of businesses in towns around Mattoon such as Tuscola and Arcola relied on Frank for their deliveries. Frank liked his "garage time" which was his favorite spot to make repairs on cars or just about anything and talk to passing neighbors. He enjoyed ballroom dancing with Ruth, playing the guitar and listening to country music. After retiring, he watched out for the neighbors, mowed lawns and had a rural paper route. To escape the snow, Frank and Ruth would spend winters in Tucson, AZ. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon and to the American Red Cross Blood Services as Frank was a lifetime blood donor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
