Robert M. Inyart

July 6, 1924 - Nov. 21, 2020

CHARLESTON – Robert M. Inyart passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in 1924 in Charleston, the only son of the late Ernest W. and Pauline (Martin) Inyart.

Bob was blessed by marriage to Elizabeth Ann Harrington in 1948 and they celebrated 59 years before her death in 2007. He is survived by their children: Michael (Maribeth), Charles (Pat), John (Lucy), Dan (Kevin), Teresa (Jim) Phelan, Ann (Terry) Bacon, Rosemary (Ed) Schniers; son-in-law, Patrick Groth; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Stan Namovicz; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Beth; infant son, John Christopher; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sisters: Ernestine, Betty Gene Namovicz, and Nancy (Ken) Hessler.

Bob served in the Army 35 months during WWII, some in combat in ETO with 69th Division as communications for artillery in forward observer crew. He attended EIU from 1st grade until BS in education in 1949 after the war.

After a brief teaching stint at Stephens College and Carlinville High School, Bob returned to the family owned business, Inyart's Shoe Store, to work with his father, offering fitting service and a selection of quality American made brands. Bob retired and closed the store 40 years later in 1992, ending 71 years of shoe service to the community.

Bob was a lifelong member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. His past activities include: 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Charleston Downtown Association, Boy Scout Leader, Elks, VFW, Charleston Hospital Board, and Charleston Township Trustee. He was an early member of Tom Woodall's "Run for Your Life" and enjoyed golf, bridge, and walking into his 90's.

Bob's faith and his family were most important to him. He was blessed to know and serve his Lord and he was thankful for the wonderful life and times he and his wife, Libby, shared with their children and grandchildren.

A private funeral Mass will be held for Bob's immediate family and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when it is safe for all to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul, or a charity of your choice and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.