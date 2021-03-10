Menu
Robert Wayne "Bob" Pierce
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Robert "Bob" Wayne Pierce

July 22, 1944 - March 6, 2021

MATTOON - Robert "Bob" Wayne Pierce, age 76, of Mattoon passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing be maintained.

Bob was born on July 22, 1944 in Mattoon the son of Ansel and Mildred (Hesse) Pierce. He married Joy Diane Ellison on September 8, 1993. She survives.

Survivors include his son, Robert (Abby) Pierce; daughter, Tina Pierce Smith (fiance, Nathan Thompson); stepson, Shawn Lee McFarland; grandchildren: Alexandra Buckler, John (Delaney) Poorman, Avery Pierce, Ashley Smith and Kaitlyn Smith; three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janice Mann and Donna Lewis; and half-brother, Donnie Pierce. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Ryan Keith McFarland.

Bob was a Combat Veteran in the United States Army during Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He worked on the family farm most of his life. Bob was a truck driver for Schilling Brothers and later retired from IDOT as a highway maintainer. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon. Bob loved his horses and mules and enjoyed restoring old tractors. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Mar
13
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
For the Pierce family..... I am sorry for your loss. May the special memories that you each hold dear, bring you comfort now and joy as the years go by. Andrea Sparks McGarvey
Andrea McGarvey
March 16, 2021
Thinking of Bob's family and keeping them in prayer. May your wonderful memories sustain you during this difficult time!
Billie Jean Seaman
March 14, 2021
Oh my Diane, soooo sorry 4 ur loss.. (just found out). My thoughts prayers w/u and family.. XOXOXO
Patty/Dale Perry
March 14, 2021
