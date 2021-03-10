Robert "Bob" Wayne Pierce

July 22, 1944 - March 6, 2021

MATTOON - Robert "Bob" Wayne Pierce, age 76, of Mattoon passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing be maintained.

Bob was born on July 22, 1944 in Mattoon the son of Ansel and Mildred (Hesse) Pierce. He married Joy Diane Ellison on September 8, 1993. She survives.

Survivors include his son, Robert (Abby) Pierce; daughter, Tina Pierce Smith (fiance, Nathan Thompson); stepson, Shawn Lee McFarland; grandchildren: Alexandra Buckler, John (Delaney) Poorman, Avery Pierce, Ashley Smith and Kaitlyn Smith; three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janice Mann and Donna Lewis; and half-brother, Donnie Pierce. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Ryan Keith McFarland.

Bob was a Combat Veteran in the United States Army during Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He worked on the family farm most of his life. Bob was a truck driver for Schilling Brothers and later retired from IDOT as a highway maintainer. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon. Bob loved his horses and mules and enjoyed restoring old tractors. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.