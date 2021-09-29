Roger Hawley

RANCHO SANTA FE, California - It is with great sadness that the Hawley family announces the death of Roger Hawley. He passed from cancer at home with his beloved wife of 48 years by his side.

Roger, son of Mary and Kenneth Hawley, was born in Mattoon, Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Hawley, and then went on to receive a degree in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University. He began his career as a certified public accountant at Marathon Oil Company. Life's first big adventure began with a four-year finance assignment in London, England. Roger transitioned to a sales career in the pharmaceutical industry where he spent 14 years working for GlaxoSmithKline in North Carolina. He and his family relocated to San Diego and then San Francisco where he held executive positions at Elan Corporation and InterMune, Inc. In 2006, Roger co-founded Zogenix, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Director until retiring in 2015. His years in retirement were spent with his wife and dear friends sport fishing and boating in San Diego. He took his fishing trip of a lifetime on his boat to Magdalena Bay and Cabo, Mexico. Roger was a loving husband and father, inspirational business leader and always the life of the party.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hawley of Rancho Santa Fe, CA and his daughter, Dr. Kristy Lynn Hawley of Baltimore, MD; his brother, Dan Hawley, and wife, Carla Hawley; and his grand-dogs, Harley and Harper Hawley. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hawley, and his son, Neil Hawley. His wife and daughter will scatter his ashes at sea off the San Diego coast where Roger spent his most peaceful days.