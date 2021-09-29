Menu
Roger Hawley

Roger Hawley

RANCHO SANTA FE, California - It is with great sadness that the Hawley family announces the death of Roger Hawley. He passed from cancer at home with his beloved wife of 48 years by his side.

Roger, son of Mary and Kenneth Hawley, was born in Mattoon, Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Hawley, and then went on to receive a degree in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University. He began his career as a certified public accountant at Marathon Oil Company. Life's first big adventure began with a four-year finance assignment in London, England. Roger transitioned to a sales career in the pharmaceutical industry where he spent 14 years working for GlaxoSmithKline in North Carolina. He and his family relocated to San Diego and then San Francisco where he held executive positions at Elan Corporation and InterMune, Inc. In 2006, Roger co-founded Zogenix, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Director until retiring in 2015. His years in retirement were spent with his wife and dear friends sport fishing and boating in San Diego. He took his fishing trip of a lifetime on his boat to Magdalena Bay and Cabo, Mexico. Roger was a loving husband and father, inspirational business leader and always the life of the party.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hawley of Rancho Santa Fe, CA and his daughter, Dr. Kristy Lynn Hawley of Baltimore, MD; his brother, Dan Hawley, and wife, Carla Hawley; and his grand-dogs, Harley and Harper Hawley. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hawley, and his son, Neil Hawley. His wife and daughter will scatter his ashes at sea off the San Diego coast where Roger spent his most peaceful days.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
When you decide to look up old friends... end up being both shocked and saddened. My sympathy to you Nancy, Kristy and family. Roger was "best all around"
Cris Belshaw
Friend
February 15, 2022
Oh my Lord, I just learned of this very sad news and it stopped me in my tracks! In my 20+ years with Glaxo there were few people who I respected more or appreciated as a friend like Roger. I guess if there is a silver lining I always felt like he lived life to the fullest and would put his people first above all else! May you rest in peace my good friend and prayers to you Nancy and your family. Mason
Mason Brommer
Work
January 18, 2022
I was shocked and very saddened to hear of Roger's recent passing. I knew Riger from my first job at Marathon in London and he provided a continual source of guidance, friendship and support during my early career, which included a posting to Findlay. It is fair to say that without Roger's input and support I would not gave achieved what I did in business. Roger was truly one if the good guys in life, but that alone doesn't do him justice. I remember him as an inspiring leader who always had time for everyone. I can recall some of our conversations as if they were yesterday. My sincere condolences to you Nancy, and the rest of the family. This news has shaken me, but I feel blessed to have crossed paths with such a lovely man. RIP Roger.
Tim Evans
December 10, 2021
I worked with Roger at Zogenix in 2014. While I didn´t get a chance to meet his family, I wanted you to know that while I worked with hima for a short period of time, I quickly learned of his impact as a leader and his passion for Zogenix and patients. I will remember him and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Rich Micali
Work
October 7, 2021
Roger Hawley...... Was a man of character! Roger was honest, trust worthy and he truly cared about people. A leader with true social responsibilities and he exercised excellent business judgement. I was fortunate to work with Rodger at Glaxo! He started in Finance and rose through the ranks quickly. He was an associate, a customer and most importantly a true friend to me. No matter what the situation was, Rodger always had time for people, and he made everyone feel important and valued. Rodger was a real leader and gifted with an art to rally the troops. He always kept business and people in balance. Nancy, my prayers are with you and your family. Thank you for sharing Rodger with us over the years. He will be truly missed. Respectfully Mike Schreier
Mike Schreier
October 6, 2021
Nancy and all the Hawley Family - I was greatly saddened to hear of Roger´s passing. He was my first supervisor at Marathon Oil and quickly became a great mentor and very dear friend. I will always treasure his advice and wonderful sense of humor. Nancy, my deepest sympathies to you. God bless Roger as he was a wonderful person to all friends and colleagues who had the privilege to know him.
Doug Thierwechter
Friend
October 3, 2021
Deepest sympathy for Nancy and family. Roger was a fine man. It is always nice to see a local person accomplish much in life. Roger certainly did that and more.
Jim Bailey
Friend
October 1, 2021
Rodger was always a nice guy. He had a ready smile for everyone. RIP ole grade school friend.
Joe Gilkerson
School
September 30, 2021
Nancy, I am so very sorry to hear about Roger's passing away. My sincerest condolences to you and Kristy. Friendship transcends death. Memories made in London will never be forgotten and have created a lasting impression on all that Roger has left behind. Everyone became a better person for having such a wonderful friend as Roger. Rest in peace dear friend.
Darius
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sending love and light to you Nancy. RIP, Roger
Karen Jackson
School
September 30, 2021
RIP my friend
Danny Malone
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Rogers passing. He was one of the nicest guys in our class. Prayers go to his sweet wife and their kids and to the rest of the family. He will be missed by anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him.
Marsha wade
Friend
September 29, 2021
Nancy--- I am truly stunned at the loss of Roger. We met on our 1st day at MRO on 9-7-76. We were blood brothers. The world has lost. Great husband, father, leader, and my friend. My sincere condolences go out to you. Moe Modecki
Moe Modecki
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I know to well that words do not take away the sadness. Prayers for comfort in the coming days. Wishing you many memories of the years together. It´s the memories of the life together that carry us through. Love to you and your daughter.
Donna Hill Mauer
September 29, 2021
