Roger L. Tomlin
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN

Roger L. Tomlin

Feb. 25, 1949 - Sept. 2, 2021

FRANKLIN, Tennessee - Roger L. Tomlin, 72, of Franklin, TN, formerly of Mattoon, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. He will be remembered for his fervent love of the Lord, God's Word, and sharing his love and his faith with everyone he met.

He was born in Decatur, IL. He graduated from Millikin University in 1971 and the University of Louisville in 1975 where he received a Doctorate in Dental Medicine. He then began his dental practice in Mattoon, IL where he practiced for 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Louise Tomlin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Gitana; children: Jared (Tracie) Tomlin, Janel (Kevin) Murray, and Lindsey (Rory) Langefeld; grandchildren: Madison, Mason, Makeon, and Maxton Tomlin, Cole Murray, and Lily Langefeld.

He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL and later attended Brentwood Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 6th, 2021 at 1P.M. at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gitana and family, I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of Roger . Big hugs and prayers for you all as you go through this sad time . He was such an awesome man .
Michelle Brosam
September 16, 2021
Thinking of you all in your loss. Dr. Tomlin was a kind man to work for and a very skilled dental professional. His smile was always warming to those around him. May God bless you all in this most difficult time.
Dana C. Matheny
Work
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. Roger was my dentist and treated his patients just like a friend.
Linda Henderson
September 7, 2021
Janel and family We are so very sorry for your loss. Sheila and family
Sheila Littleton
Friend
September 7, 2021
