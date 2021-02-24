Roger Wayne Young

TOLEDO - Roger Wayne Young, 65, of Toledo, IL passed away at 4:05 PM, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the funeral home Friday evening. Burial will be in the Toledo Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and mask will be required while attending services.

Roger owned Young Used Cars in Mattoon for over 50 years. Throughout the years he was a generous contributor to the Cornbelt Shrine Auctions. He loved his grandkids, fishing, and vacationing.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hospital or the Cornbelt Shrine Club. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.