Roger Wayne Young
Roger Wayne Young

TOLEDO - Roger Wayne Young, 65, of Toledo, IL passed away at 4:05 PM, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the funeral home Friday evening. Burial will be in the Toledo Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and mask will be required while attending services.

Roger owned Young Used Cars in Mattoon for over 50 years. Throughout the years he was a generous contributor to the Cornbelt Shrine Auctions. He loved his grandkids, fishing, and vacationing.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hospital or the Cornbelt Shrine Club. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Barkley Funeral Chapel
Toledo, IL
Feb
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Barkley Funeral Chapel
Toledo, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had no idea, he was a fun guy, hadn´t seen him in many years. Rest In Peace Roger and have fun in heaven!
Carolyn Boyer Johnson
March 23, 2021
Have a lot of fond memories with Rodger. He was Chod and David´s good friend. Always remember him smiling and laughing. My deepest condolences to all of his family. He was one of the good guys. RIP my ole friend.
Gail Carruthers Romano
March 3, 2021
So so sorry for your loss . Your in our prayers . He was so sweet . So many great memories . Fishing was one of the best for me . He will be missed . Love to you all .
Maureen Marcinski schlais
February 25, 2021
So sorry for you loss.Roger was such a sweet person always took time out to visit whenever I came back to Mattoon He Will so be missed
Suzanne Marcinski
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family
Shelly Claybaugh
February 24, 2021
So sorry
Rickshook
February 24, 2021
