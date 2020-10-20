Ronald Bean

April 16, 1946 - Oct. 16, 2020

MATTOON - Ron Bean, age 74, of Mattoon, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeral home.

Ron was born on April 16, 1946 in Mattoon the son of the late Howard and Evon (Dallas) Bean of Neoga, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pricilla Louise Bean of Mattoon.

Ron is survived by three children: daughter, Pamela Bean (Katherine Bennett) of Mattoon, IL, Laurie Fugate (Dave Fugate) of Mattoon, IL and son, Todd Bean (Bobbie Bean) of Gays, IL; three granddaughters: Kasey Bean of Gays, IL, Karlie Bean of Gays, IL and Emma Bennett of Mattoon, IL; two grandsons: Alonzo and Stephen Bennett of Mattoon, IL; and four great-grandchildren: Nakarri, Aleenah, Raidyn and Layla; three siblings: brother, Don Dallas (Bev Dallas) of Mattoon, IL, sister, Edna Walters of Mattoon, IL, sister, Janice White of Mattoon, IL; and his loving partner Rosemary Nenninger of Mattoon, IL.

Ron worked at the Coles County Airport Steakhouse for 54 years with 38 of those years being the owner of the business. Ron enjoyed seeing his customers on a daily basis and enjoyed them giving him a hard time. He enjoyed spending time with his family and also enjoyed watching Kasey and Karlie play volleyball and softball over the last few years.

Although his presence will be greatly missed, his loved ones have found peace in knowing he is no longer suffering and has made his way to heaven.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Mattoon Community Food Center, 600 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.