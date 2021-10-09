Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Edward Beauchamp
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur
431 South Vine Street
Arthur, IL

Ronald Edward Beauchamp

June 6, 1945 - Oct. 7, 2021

LOVINGTON - Ronald Edward Beauchamp, 76, of Lovington, died at 5:37 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur; with Pastor Tracy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Hammond Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral.

Ed was born June 6, 1945 in North Okaw Township, the son of Robert Elbert and Ruby Miller Beauchamp. He married Donna J. Randall on February 28, 1964. His father had to sign papers since Ed wouldn't have been 18 until June.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Beauchamp of Lovington; two daughters: Trudy Feyereisen of Holland, MI, and Angie (Darren) Powell of Lovington; granddaughters: Taylor and Michaela; brother, Rick (Debbie) Beauchamp of Hammond; sister, Jane (Bill) Flexser of Effingham; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law: Robert Randall of Elmhurst, and Rod Randall of Arthur. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Beauchamp; and son-in-law, John Feyereisen.

Ed attended Arthur Grade School through 8th grade and then graduated from Tuscola High School in 1963. He worked at Progress Industries before he was married; started out as a hired man for Everett Decker of Bourbon; then rented a farm at Lake City in 1966; and eventually acquired more ground over the years. Ed and Donna worked side by side for 57 years. Both of his daughters, Trudy and Angie, helped by walking beans. One summer they walked 75 miles alongside mom and dad. Ed would move the water jug so they would walk one more round. His daughter, Angie and her husband Darren, and granddaughters, Taylor and Michaela, help on the farm too.

Ed was a member of the Mattoon National Guard from 1966-1972; served on the Lake City Fire Department; and was on the Dora Township Board.

Ed loved his family, friends, and farming. When anyone needed help, Ed was there. When he needed help, they were there for him. He loved watching his granddaughters play softball and volleyball. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Memorials are suggested to the Mattoon Branch Carle Cancer Center.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur
431 South Vine Street, Arthur, IL
Oct
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur
431 South Vine Street, Arthur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
What a great loss to your family friends and the community Ed was a top notch farmer that always had the best looking crops He took alot of pride in whatever he did i enjoyed his company and friendship alot My condolences.
David Corman
October 11, 2021
Learmonth and Grosh Families
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results