Ronald Gene Edwards
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Ronald Gene Edwards

March 5, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2022

SULLIVAN - Ronald Gene Edwards, 80, of Sullivan, passed away 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Ronald was born on March 5, 1941, in Windsor; son of Ralph Lloyd and Barbara Beatrice (Rose) Edwards. He served in the United States Army Reserves. Ronald was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rantoul. He was a graduate of Windsor High School. Ronald believed that argumentation is an art that is acquired by few.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Martin (Michelle) Edwards II of Fremont, CA; daughter, Amanda Jean (Scott) Christensen of Salem, OR; brother, Roger L. (Patrice) Edwards of Sullivan; sister, Liane Hickman of East Wenatchee, WA. He is also survived by three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Jerry and Bob.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by McMullin-Young Funeral Home.
Just saw this online. I am so sorry for your loss. Ron was a friend from our Rantoul Branch. He will be missed!
Cheryl Blackburn
Other
March 5, 2022
Thank you for the blessing of your wonderful daughter, Amanda.
Burke & Louan Christensen
February 2, 2022
Ron was a great father-in-law and it is wonderful to get to be a part of his family. He taught me some good practical lessons that will not be forgotten. We watched sports, did an occasional logic puzzle together, and ate Monical's Pizza. He worked hard and was willing to help out simply because a task needed to be done.
Scott Christensen
Family
February 2, 2022
