Roy Dwight Powell

Dec. 11, 1942 - Feb. 21, 2021

MATTOON - On February 21, 2021, the world lost a wonderful man. Roy Dwight Powell passed away at 5:20 p.m. at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Per Dwight's request, no services are planned. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dwight was born on December 11, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois. He was the son of Roy and Josephine (Gavis) Powell. He married the love of his life Sandy on July 14, 1962.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years; daughter and son-in-law (whom he considered his son), Jodi and Steve Ritter; grandson, and best friend, Jackson Ritter; nieces and nephews: Allen and Sandy Smith, Duane Smith and Connie Cushman. Dwight also leaves behind special family and friends, Peggy and David Reynolds, Diana and Martin Strole, Dawn Fonner and Chuck Rand.

Dwight was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey in 2016; father, Roy; mother and stepfather, Josephine and Les Gross; sisters and their husbands: Betty (Kenneth) Cushman and Doris (Wilbur) Smith; nephew, Brad Cushman; and niece Renee Cushman.

Dwight worked for ICTC (now CCI) for 31 years before his retirement in 1995. He attended the East Side Church of the Nazarene and was a faithful Christian. Dwight enjoyed hearing the word and his faith never wavered.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the East Side Church of the Nazarene, 2129 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938.