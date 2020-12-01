Rudy Knollenberg

Feb. 29, 1944 - Nov. 26, 2020

MATTOON - Rudy Knollenberg, age 76, of Mattoon passed away at 3:00 p.m. on November 26, 2020 at his residence.

A private burial was held Monday, November 30, 2020. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Rudy was born on February 29, 1944 in Mattoon, IL the son of Fred and Frances (Rennels) Knollenberg. He married Dorothy Barker on October 5, 1963.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Knollenberg; children: Sara (Melvin) Stodden, Rudy F. Knollenberg and Rebecca (Brian) White; grandchildren: Phillip Stodden (Heather), Lance (Sierra) Stodden, Skylar (Linda) Stodden, Sonya (Dillion) Fitzgerald, Cody White (Samantha), Courtney White (Mark) and Chadlee White (Alysha); great grandchildren: Jaxon Stodden, Owen Stodden, Philiciti Stodden, Lyvi Aunus, Landenn Aunus, Kevin Burton-Willenborg, Kylee White, Addilyn Mattingly, Whitney White, Colton White, Xavier Oster, Emilee White and Lexus Mankle; step-grandchildren: Tom Jaikens, Joe Jaikens and Amy Jaikens; brother, Darrell (Ginger) Knollenberg; several nieces and nephews. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Paisley Stodden.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Schilling Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.