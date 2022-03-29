Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Ruth Myrtle True
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Ruth Myrtle True

Jan. 6, 1936 - March 24, 2022

EAST MOLINE - Ruth Myrtle True, passed away at 4:00 a.m. on March 24, 2022 at Park Vista Senior Living in East Moline, IL.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Neoga Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

If you are so inclined, you can make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Ruth True.

To view full obituary or to express online condolences, please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
