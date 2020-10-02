Samuel "Sam" Lee Cline

June 14, 1959 - Sept. 26, 2020

LERNA - Samuel "Sam" Lee Cline, age 61 of Lerna, IL passed away at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign-Urbana, IL.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Sam was born on June 14, 1959 in Charleston, IL the son of the late Charles H. and Shirley J. (Melton) Cline. He was married to Sherri Taylor and later married Cheryl L. Coleman-Ashe on June 18, 1988 in Mattoon, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Cline of Lerna, IL; four children: Tiffany Farris and husband Robert of Greenup, IL; Jason Ashe of Gays, IL; Brian Ashe and wife Lori of Mattoon, IL; Melissa Ashe of Mattoon, IL; twelve grandchildren: Nathaniel Farris, Paige Shirair-Lawhorn, Nate Ashe, Justine Christensen and husband Cory, Josh Johnston, Abbey Barrett and husband Korbin, Dillon Ashe, Mason Sims, Nicholas Ashe, Makira Coleman, Ariana Coleman; two great-grandchildren: Abel and Dax Christensen; two brothers, Charles W. Cline (Annette) of Altamont, IL, Joseph A. Cline (Lora Lund) of Neoga, IL; three sisters: Tina Monroe (Larry) of Mattoon, IL, Susan Newburn (Dave) of St. Elmo, IL, Julie Fuesting (Phillip) of Effingham, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sam was a longtime employee of Trailmobile in Charleston, IL. He had an appreciation for all kinds of trucks and four-wheelers. Sam went on many off-roading and mudding adventures, a passion he shared with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was also a proud winner of the 2nd Class Mud Run in Neoga, IL.

When Sam wasn't out in the mud or tinkering with his trucks, he and Cheryl loved to go dancing and listening to country and rock and roll music. He harbored the times spent with his family and friends. With his gregarious personality, Sam did not know a stranger, and could often be found brushing elbows with all walks of life. He provided a sense of ease and comfort to his loved ones and he will be lovingly remembered.

