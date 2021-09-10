Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott A. McMurray
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Scott A. McMurray

July 12, 1954 - Aug. 20, 2021

WAUKESHA, WI – A Memorial Service, celebrating the life of Scott A. McMurray, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Charleston Bible Church, 2605 University Drive in Charleston. Scott passed away on August 20, 2021, in Waukesha, WI. Following the service, Scott will be inurned at Janesville Cemetery, alongside his wife Debbie (Lake) McMurray, who preceded him in death in 2006. Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Charleston Bible Church. Memorial donations and condolences may be sent to Katie Gross at 304 27th Drive, NW, Austin, Minnesota 55912.

Please visit www.thelenfh.com to view Scott's complete obituary.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Charleston Bible Church
2605 University Drive, Charleston, IL
Sep
11
Service
1:00p.m.
Charleston Bible Church
2605 University Drive, Charleston, IL
Sep
11
Committal
12:30p.m.
Janesville Cemetery
Pleaseant Grove Township, Coles County, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest condolences to Pastor McMurrays family. He was the Pastor at our Onalaska United Methodist church. I worked with him with the confirmands one year. He took the confirmands and their mentors to Madison WI. It was an amazing day and I was so amazed at the knowledge he had.
Kathy Oliver
Other
September 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results