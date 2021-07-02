Menu
Scott Alan Wishard
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Scott Alan Wishard

CHAMPAIGN - Scott Alan Wishard, age 57 went home to be with his heavenly Father on June 28, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, Illinois.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Steve Morgan will officiate. Interment will immediately follow in Upper Muddy Cemetery in Lerna, IL. The visitation will be Monday evening, July 5, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of the services.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to view the full obituary.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Christian Church
1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Jul
6
Service
10:00a.m.
First Christian Church
1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
