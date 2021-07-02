Scott Alan Wishard

CHAMPAIGN - Scott Alan Wishard, age 57 went home to be with his heavenly Father on June 28, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, Illinois.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Steve Morgan will officiate. Interment will immediately follow in Upper Muddy Cemetery in Lerna, IL. The visitation will be Monday evening, July 5, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of the services.

